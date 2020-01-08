Gov't, Opposition meet on NIDS
KINGSTON, Jamaica—Policy makers from the government yesterday met with opposition members to review the proposed new national identification policy.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness shared the news on social media yesterday evening.
Holness said that despite the challenges, the government remains determined to move Jamaica into the modern era where privacy is a top priority.
The National Identification System would provide a central and secure structure with the ability to capture and store of personal identity information all Jamaicans.
