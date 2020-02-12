Gov't, Opposition teams to visit JISCO dust-affected communities

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Dust pollution from JISCO Alpart's bauxite/alumina waste, red mud lake, in Myersville is triggering high profile visits to the area from government and opposition officials today and Thursday.

A news release circulated on Monday said Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Daryl Vaz, is to lead a multi-agency tour of the communities affected by the dust on Thursday. Reports Tuesday said Health Minister Chris Tufton is expected to be part of the touring party.

And opposition People's National Party (PNP) sources said Tuesday that a delegation led by shadow spokesman on Mining Phillip Paulwell is to visit this afternoon. Sources say the PNP group will tour affected communities as well as meet with JISCO managers.

The JISCO Alpart refinery was shut down late last year to facilitate yet-to -begin modernisation and expansion, expected to last two years.

Driven by strong winds, usually east to west, the dust from bone-dry sections of the large waste pond has been invading homes in the lower reaches of the Santa Cruz Mountains since annual drought conditions took hold in late December to early January.

As has happened repeatedly down the years, residents complain of respiratory and other illnesses which they say are directly attributable to the red mud dust. They say their water = harvested from rain in large tanks in the absence of piped supplies from the National Water Commission -- has been spoilt or compromised, and crops have been damaged or destroyed by the contaminated dust.

Last month, there were reports of goats having died after eating vegetation covered in dust from the dry lake.

A heavy shower in late January saturated the waste pond and there were no complaints of dust nuisance for more than a week. However drought conditions have returned since then, worsened by strong winds.

Tension between residents of communities close to the JISCO Alpart plant - which has been closed since late last year to facilitate major rehabilitation – has been heightened by what has been perceived as reluctance by the company to honour decades-old protocols. These govern compensation and medical treatment for property damage, and adverse conditions, caused by dust and air pollution.

Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Eastern Frank Witter (ruling Jamaica Labour Party) and Councillor for the Myersville Division Layton Smith (PNP) told the Observer late Tuesday that “some progress” was made during a meeting with JISCO management early Monday. The political representatives said agreement was reached for some compensation to be made for those adversely affected in December and January. Discussions and assessments would continue, the political reps said.

Reports say irate residents, forced their way on to the JISCO Alpart office compound during the meeting. They were eventually calmed by political and community leaders.

Witter told OBSERVER ONLINE that efforts are being made by JISCO to pipe water to all sections of the waste pond as a way to keep down the dust. However, this will take some time to be completed, he said.

Witter, Smith, other community leaders and residents agree that the only long term solution is to execute longstanding plans to relocate those in the direct path of wind-blown pollutants. However, with JISCO Alpart closed for at least the next two years, no one knows if, or when, relocation will happen.

Garfield Myers