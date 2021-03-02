Gov't, PSOJ to develop model to allow food delivery during curfew hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says a Cabinet sub-committee is now working with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) to develop an operating model so that the quick service industry will be able to operate during curfew hours.

Holness on Sunday announced that the island wide nightly curfew will be extended until March 23.

During a media briefing, the prime minister noted that businesses have found innovative ways to serve the public through the growth of the delivery economy, which he said is evident by the emergence of online malls and food delivery apps.

“I had a presentation from the PSOJ a few nights ago which showed how delivery could be done, so we have a subcommittee of Cabinet looking at how we could implement it,” Holness said.

“We have agreed that we will test it in a geographical area, and as soon as those details are refined, we will bring that solution to the country,” he added.

“In doing a balancing act of controlling the spread of the virus and maintaining production, we recognise businesses in the quick service industry, such as restaurants, are finding it difficult. I note that the restaurant industry does not only include established stores, but also small businesses like the pan chicken man on Red Hills road, in Liguanea and in Olympic Way, they are a part of that quick-service industry.”

Holness acknowledged that the quick-service industry employs a significant number of Jamaicans and contributes to the income of many households. He also added that with the curfew in place, the loss of income in the sector is significant.

He said that the Government and the PSOJ are working to ensure that the agreed model is inclusive and open to all, including pan chicken vendors.

Meanwhile, Holness said that the Government will begin looking at ways to reopen the sporting sector once the country is out of the current “danger zone”.

The country has been experiencing a surge in positive COVID-19 cases as well as an increase in hospitalisations.

“We would like to see the resumption of sporting activities, but we would want to see it done safely,” Holness said during a press conference on Sunday.

“We observe that the various sporting associations are coming on board with plans, but now, it would be inconsistent with the challenges that we face if we were to approve,” he added.

“We will still consider them and work with them to ensure that we refine the arrangements, and as soon as we are out of this danger zone, we can start to look at how we can get the sporting sector back up and running,” the prime minister said.