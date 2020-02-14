Govt allocates $1.6b to NIDS

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Government has allocated $1.6 billion towards implementation of the National Identification System (NIDS) project.

This is outlined in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The programme aims to provide a secure, reliable and unique method of authenticating an individual's identity.

So far, business processes at the Registrar General's Department (RGD) have been reviewed and updated, equipment and software procured and installed to strengthen the data centre at e-Gov, enrolment and production sites identified and designs completed, and a communication plan developed and phase one implemented.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the programme will continue to equip the data centre by procuring generators and an uninterruptible power source (UPS), implement phase two of the communication plan, revise the NIDS Policy and Bill, upgrade the technology infrastructure at the RGD to enable digital birth certificates, and commence procurement for the establishment of six pilot enrolment sites and one production site.

–JIS