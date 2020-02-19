Gov't allocates $144m for Negril environment project

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Government will be spending more than $144 million for environmental improvement to the Negril area, as outlined in the 2020/2021 Budget, now before the House of Representatives.

Objectives of the Integrating Water, Land and Ecosystems Management in Caribbean Small Island Developing States (IWEco Project) are to restore historical hydrological and other physical processes in the Negril Great Morass; enhance and re-establish native vegetation communities to provide habitat to wetland biological resources; and implement institutional arrangements to ensure the long-term sustainability of the area.

The funds will be used for a knowledge, attitude, practices and behaviour survey; to conduct hydrological assessment and land use survey; to complete the West Indian Whistling Duck survey and assessment, and to develop a drone programme.

It will also assist with the completion of a marketing and management plan for the Negril Royal Palm Reserve, the establishment of the gene bank for the rehabilitation of the Negril Great Morass, and train stakeholders in the management of the Negril Environmental Protection Area.

The project, which commenced in December 2016 with funding from the Global Environment Facility and is managed by the National Environment and Planning Agency, is seeking to manage the use of land and pollution in the Negril Environmental Protection Area.

It is also geared at strengthening policy, legal and institutional frameworks and capacity building for sustainable land management, and integrated management of water resources of ecosystems in the area.