Gov't approves contract for US$2.4-m radar station

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Government has approved a US$2,449,203 contract for the design, supply and installation of an S-Band Doppler capable weather radar to be operated by the Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica.

According to the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), it is the single largest contract under the Improving Climate Data & Information Management Project funded by the Climate Investment Funds through the World Bank Group.

The weather radar is said to be an effective system for monitoring weather events including extreme rainfall and is essential in providing real time information to the Met Service by detecting precipitation in the atmosphere.

A signing ceremony for the radar system contract is scheduled to commence at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 25, at the PIOJ offices on Oxford Road in Kingston.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Audrey Sewell; Director General of the PIOJ, Dr Wayne Henry; and Country Manager for the World Bank Galina Sotirova will be in attendance, the PIOJ said.