Gov't approves contract for US$2.4-m radar station
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Government has approved a US$2,449,203 contract for the design, supply and installation of an S-Band Doppler capable weather radar to be operated by the Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica.
According to the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), it is the single largest contract under the Improving Climate Data & Information Management Project funded by the Climate Investment Funds through the World Bank Group.
The weather radar is said to be an effective system for monitoring weather events including extreme rainfall and is essential in providing real time information to the Met Service by detecting precipitation in the atmosphere.
A signing ceremony for the radar system contract is scheduled to commence at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 25, at the PIOJ offices on Oxford Road in Kingston.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Audrey Sewell; Director General of the PIOJ, Dr Wayne Henry; and Country Manager for the World Bank Galina Sotirova will be in attendance, the PIOJ said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy