Gov't committed to adequately equipping police force — Chang

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has reiterated the Government's commitment to providing the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) with the necessary resources to solve crime.

“In the modern world the police are a sophisticated professional operation… and you require the requisite equipment and support in all areas of communication and basic police stations, transportation… to function effectively,” he said.

The National Security Minister was speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Police Officers' Association (POA) held at the Iberostar Rose Hall Hotel, Montego Bay, St James on Friday.

He also noted that the policy framework which will redefine the JCF is taking shape.

“My commitment therefore on the policy is to seek not only in correcting legislative framework, but correcting some of those resource issues, so that you [the police] can focus your mind on how to evolve, and [create] an effective police culture… that is required to restore public safety and maintain public order in this country,” he said.

“I am confident that if given the room to collectively examine our crime situation, the socio economic situation in the communities, [then] out of this body [the JCF] can come the kind of programme…. that can ensure that Jamaica have an eco-system where the public feels safe,” Chang added.

Meanwhile, the National Security Minister stressed that the government remains committed to restoring and maintaining public order.

“Unless we have public safety and public order and a country in which all our people … can feel safe, feel that they will stay here, work here, raise their family and ensure their children will in fact want to continue here, this country will continue to be retarded in development,” Chang stated.