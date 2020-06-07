Gov't committed to modernising JCF to combat gang activity

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang says the Government remains committed to modernising the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for improved efficiency.

During a tour of several police stations in the Area 4 police division yesterday, Chang said the Telecommunication Centre at Elleston Road Police Station has been completely refurbished and is now providing quality communication to the police force, which is a prerequisite to successful policing.

He said criminal activity in the division has increased rapidly due to gang or gun culture in the communities.

“There are approximately 1,000 gang members in police custody and over 200 have been charged by the police,” Chang noted.

“I thought it was good to visit the men in the field and be briefed by the officers who are in command on the road to get a good sense of what's happening and seeing what the challenges are out there for the police officers,” he said.

He also lauded the members of the JCF for their diligence and hard work during this time.

According to the ministry, based on the latest assessment carried out by the National Intelligence Bureau of the JCF, at the end of 2019 there were 389 criminal gangs operating in Jamaica.

“This represents an increase of eight gangs when compared to the 381 in 2018,” the ministry said.

It also noted that Area 4, which comprises the Kingston Western, Kingston Central, Kingston Eastern, St Andrew Central and St Andrew South Police divisions, accounted for 249 or 64 per cent, of the total number of known gangs islandwide.