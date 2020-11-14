Gov't committed to supporting MSMEs — Dunn
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr Norman Dunn, says the Government remains committed to supporting the micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) sector as a key driver of growth in the economy.
He said that several policy measures and initiatives have been undertaken that are aimed at creating a more conducive business environment for entrepreneurs, which includes addressing informality, business registration, tax issues, among others.
He noted that focus has also been placed on increasing access to affordable and appropriate financing for growth and expansion, through equity-based financial products, moveable asset-based lending products, venture capital funding and partial guarantee schemes.
Dr Dunn, who was addressing the virtual staging of the Young Entrepreneurs' Association (YEA) summit in recognition of Entrepreneurship Week 2020 on Thursday, said that MSMEs also benefit from appropriate business development and capacity-building services tailored for the particular stage of the business life-cycle.
Training is provided in areas such as management and marketing techniques, financial management, among others.
The promulgation of the MSME and Entrepreneurship Policy 2018 provides for a cohesive and coordinated approach to solving the various issues in the sector, while the Special and Differential Treatment Regulation aims to give MSMEs 20 per cent of the procurement budget.
Dr Dunn said MSMEs are the backbone of the Jamaican economy “and represent our most important source of new employment”.
He said Jamaica's Vision 2030 National Development Plan states that in the next two decades, the MSME sector will play the leading role in transforming the country's economy.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy