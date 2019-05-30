Gov't considering gun amnesty — PM
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness, says the Government is giving consideration to implementing a gun amnesty as part of measures to curb gun-related crimes in the country.
Holness made the disclosure while addressing the Jamaica Police Federation's 76th Annual Joint Central Conferences at Moon Palace Jamaica Grande in Ocho Rios, St Ann, on Wednesday (May 29).
The prime minister invited the input of members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on the government's proposal.
“We are contemplating a gun amnesty, and I would love to get what your thoughts [are] and how that can be executed, or whether or not we should actually have one. But it is something that we are thinking about. My personal view is that it could be effective if done in a particular way, but we have to make a stand against guns in our society,” Holness said.
The government's gun amnesty refers to the voluntary surrender of illegal firearms and ammunition by citizens.
The prime minister said the police must find ways to encourage citizens to disclose the location of illegal weapons, but noted that people must feel safe when confiding such sensitive information.
“The citizens need to have the assurance that when they talk, they will be protected,” he noted.
“In recent times, we have given significant rewards for information leading to the recovery of firearms and, thankfully, no one can say that the information that they have given has been disclosed. I believe we are doing much better in that regard,” said Holness.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy