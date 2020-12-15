Gov't considering wholesale restriction on grand markets

HANOVER, Jamaica — Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the Government is currently considering whether a wholesale restriction on the hosting of grand markets should be implemented.

Dr Tufton, who had a meeting with stakeholders and councillors at the Hanover Municipal Corporation building before touring the town of Lucea on Tuesday, said Prime Minister Andrew Holness will address the issue.

"I think the Government is looking on whether or not they should mandate a wholesale restriction on that and again, I will allow the prime minister to speak to that. But, we have to be concerned about what is happening," Dr Tufton disclosed.

There are currently concerns surrounding the possibility of the virus spreading during the yuletide season, which could result in a spike in the New Year.

Already, there are concerns surrounding a surge in COVID-19 cases within the parishes of Westmoreland, Hanover, St James, Trelawny and St Ann.

Last week, the Government had warned residents that they could be faced with increased restrictions under the Disaster Risk Management Act in the coming days. Dr Tufton, at a meeting with stakeholders in Westmoreland on Monday, reiterated that the parish is COVID-19 ground zero.

The minister, who is having a week-long meeting with stakeholders and municipal corporations in Western Jamaica, told the meeting in Hanover that Holness is expected to address the nation this afternoon on what possible actions will be taken.

"As it stands now, Westmoreland is under pressure and we may have to review — the prime minister will speak to that today in the Parliament — the restrictions in that parish and may have to tighten those restrictions.”

Dr Tufton said the Government has to intervene if the numbers are getting beyond what it should be. He however, noted that that the move is not intended to shut down the parish but to manage the problem.

The minister also noted that because of the surge in cases, the Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar Bertel Moore has rescinded an earlier decision to allow a grand market in the parish.

In recent days, councillors, the police and others in Hanover have raised concerns about a decision by Mayor of Lucea Sheridan Samuels to host grand markets in all major towns across the parish.

However, with the parish experiencing a surge in cases and St James and Westmoreland canceling the staging of the grand market this year, Hanover was apparently forced to do the same.

Easton Edwards, Councillor for the Lucea division suggested that there is a need for the corporation to put to a stop the possibility of hosting such an activity.

However, Mayor Samuels said he would prefer to wait on the Prime Minister's announcement. But councillor Edwards noted that while taking such a decision "may be a political suicide," there is a need to take immediate action. He noted that by doing so, lives will be saved where they will be able to participate in such an activity next year. David Gardner, the Chief Executive Officer of the corporation also stated that time is of the essence and now is an opportune time to take a decision as he pointed out that with a shutdown in St James and Westmoreland people may have nowhere else to go but Hanover.

Upon the request of Mayor Samuels, a motion was moved for the matter to be voted on. All four of seven councillors present with the exception of the mayor who did not have a vote, voted in support of suspending this year's staging of grand market.

The parish of Hanover has recorded 275 COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Dr Tufton noted that a positivity rate of 17.6 per cent for the parish is a little more than twice the National rate.

Anthony Lewis