Gov't continues review of enhanced security measures

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is reporting that discussions are advanced on the review, development of policy and legislation to support the structured use of enhanced security measures by the security forces.

The discussions took place at this month's sitting of the National Council (NSC) which was chaired by Prime Minister Andrew Holness last Thursday.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Thursday (May 30, 2019) chaired the monthly sitting of the National Security Council (NSC).



As a matter of priority, the NSC continued its review, development of policy and legislation to support the structured use of Enhanced Security Measures. This is being designed to empower the security forces with a suite of legislative tools deemed necessary to more effectively treat with any geographic area within Jamaica, afflicted by extraordinary levels of criminal activity that threaten life, public order, peace and general security beyond the capacity of regular law enforcement. The NSC has tasked the Attorney General to lead further discussions with the Opposition on this very important legislative initiative.



These include: The proposed Law Enforcement (Protection of Integrity) Bill, and amendments to the Firearms Act. The proposed Law Enforcement (Protection of Integrity) Bill, is geared at establishing a more robust mechanism to protect and strengthen the integrity of law enforcement officials to ensure that they are held to the highest levels of integrity and accountability. The amendments to the Firearms Act are also being prioritised as a key feature of the response to the current threat to the environment. The proliferation and use of firearms in Jamaica continue to be an urgent concern and the proposed amendments are intended to promote tighter controls around firearm and illegal use.



Prime Minister Holness highlighted his own concerns regarding the recent brazen incidents of criminality and emphasised to the security chiefs that these criminals must be caught and brought to justice. The prime minister also reiterated the Government's commitment to provide the necessary resources, ensuring that all the requisite national efforts are aligned to respond to the triple threat of Dons, Gangs and Guns. The prime minister made it very clear, that the Government will continue to pursue those measures that will protect and secure the people of Jamaica, rooting out all criminal elements.



In his regular report to the NSC, the Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson noted that the recent brazen criminal acts, which occurred in the parishes of Clarendon and St Elizabeth have given the wider public more insight into the organised, determined, and brutal nature of the criminal threats facing our country. The Commissioner of Police gave assurance that no effort is being spared in bringing the perpetrators to justice and that measures are being implemented to prevent, and treat with, the occurrence of similar incidents in the future. He advised the NSC that already the efforts of the security forces have yielded results.



The NSC was also briefed on efforts underway to establish policies, strategies and governance mechanisms for protecting citizens and the economy from threats emanating from and through cyberspace.