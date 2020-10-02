Gov't deliberate in COVID-19 strategy, says Tufton

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says the Government is deliberate and calculating in its strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in Jamaica.

He said that the strategy is grounded in science and has the welfare of the Jamaican people in mind.

“So there should be no doubt about the decisions we make and how we go about executing those decisions,” he said.

Dr Tufton was speaking at a ceremony to break ground and sign a contract for the establishment of two additional field hospitals, which was held at the Falmouth Public General Hospital in Trelawny on September 25.

The health minister also urged Jamaicans to comply with the health protocols in response to the pandemic, noting that the measures have become increasingly crucial as the country experiences community spread of the virus.

“It really is about how we as a people comply with the rules of engagement. Whether we wear the masks, sanitise, maintain the six feet distancing, observe the quarantine and isolation arrangements,” Dr Tufton said.

“If we don't follow the rules, then it would likely mean we are going to need a lot more than the 500 beds, because people would have acted contrary to the plan that we have in order to manage and contain the spread of the virus,” he added.

The two additional field hospitals will strengthen the country's capacity to meet the hospitalisation needs of COVID-19 patients.

One of the facilities will be located on the grounds of Falmouth Hospital and the other at St Joseph's Hospital & Medical Centre in Kingston.

The first field hospital, donated by the United States Southern Command, is located at the National Chest Hospital in St Andrew.