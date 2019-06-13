Gov't developing apps to improve services

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams, says a number of software applications (apps) will be developed this financial year as the Government continues to leverage information and communications technology (ICT) to improve services to citizens.

She said that the apps, which will be developed through eGov Jamaica, include Tax Administration of Jamaica (TAJ) software to enable persons to pay motor-vehicle registration and fitness fees online; and the prototype of an eParticipation platform called myGovJm, which will connect citizens with Government and provide a voice for the people.

The state minister was speaking at the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) 2019 Private Equity and Infrastructure Development Conference, at The Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston yesterday.

She noted that the Government remains resolute in developing a digital and knowledge-based society where Jamaicans are well educated and use their knowledge to drive innovation, entrepreneurship and enhance quality of life.

“In that knowledge-based and digital society, we will not just read about self-navigating vehicles, intelligent networks, machine-to-machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence... Jamaicans will be the ones launching similar initiatives. I firmly believe that science, technology and innovation will chart the path towards the future,” she said.

Williams noted that through the recent passage of the ICT Authority Act, which seeks to improve the use of technology across Government, and embarking on other technology-driven initiatives, the Administration is demonstrating that “it is very serious about putting the society on the path to being a knowledge-based and digital society”.

She noted that science, technology and innovation are engines for growth as they enable countries to become more competitive, improve standard of living, drive economic development and bridge gaps where they exist.

“We believe that connectivity and access to technology is integral in this process. We have developed community computer facilities in underserved areas, which facilitate computer literacy and training, as well as several public Wi-Fi hotspots to which persons can connect while they are in public spaces,” she pointed out.

Williams said the advances in technology will redound to the benefit of established businesses as well as emerging enterprises.

“It is now time for us to innovate with technology. Our people have the creative and innovative capacity for business, and with the use of technology, the possibilities for growth and reaching wider markets are even greater,” she noted.

The four-day DBJ conference is geared at highlighting the readiness and attractiveness of local investment opportunities.

It is being held under the theme 'Delivering Economic Growth through Partnership: Private Sector Participation in Infrastructure Development'.

The event, which concludes today, brings together local, regional and international experts to discuss, deliberate on and examine key issues that will impact the continued growth of Jamaica through infrastructure development, expansion of the emerging private equity and venture capital markets, innovation and entrepreneurship, and continued growth of the small and medium-sized (SME) sector.

— JIS