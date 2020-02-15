Gov't earmarks $3.76b for Montego Bay road project

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Approximately $3.76 billion has been earmarked to continue the Montego Bay perimeter road project during the upcoming fiscal year.

The sum is set aside in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, which were tabled in the House of Representatives on February 11.

The development will entail construction of a 15-kilometre four-lane carriageway from Ironshore to Bogue in Montego Bay, and rehabilitation and improvement of intersections within the city.

The objective is to create a safe and reliable alternative route for motorists travelling across and within Montego Bay, thereby reducing congestion and opening up new lands to facilitate structured developments.

The project, which commenced in April 2019, has, up to December 2019, seen the completion of preliminary geotechnical investigations.

Programmed activities for 2020/21 include: the commencement of land acquisition and achieving18 per cent completion of this exercise; commencement of utility relocation and achieving 10 per cent completion; and commencing road construction works, inclusive of improvement to intersections, and achieving 15 per cent completion.

Additional funding, ranging between some $6.9 billion and $11.5 billion, is programmed between the 2021/22, and 2023/24, if necessary.

The project, which is slated for completion in March 2023, is being implemented by the National Road Operating and Construction Company and jointly financed by the Government of Jamaica and China Exim Bank.