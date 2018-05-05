Gov't earmarks US$950m for BPO and tourism projects

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Audley Shaw says approximately US$950 million in capital expenditure has been earmarked for business process outsourcing (BPO) and tourism projects, through Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), for the 2018/19 fiscal year.



Of that sum, US$850 million is allocated to tourism, for which current investments will add another 2,100 hotel rooms and generate nearly 8,000 additional jobs, Shaw said during the opening 2018/19 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.



He advised that the remaining US$100 million is programmed for the BPO sector, which will see the creation of 6,000 more jobs.



Shaw said preliminary figures indicate that JAMPRO achieved capital investment of US$604 million during 2017/18, resulting in the creation of 13,274 new jobs for the period.



Meanwhile, the minister advised the House that JAMPRO's office in New York is being reopened.



Shaw, who will formally reopen the office on May 14, indicated that he will also use the opportunity to meet with several key investors.



He further advised that the Jamaica Investment Forum will again be hosted in Montego Bay in June.