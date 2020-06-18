Gov't entities save over US$3.2 million in electricity costs

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams says the country has saved more than US$3.2 million in electricity costs as a result of reduced energy consumption in several government entities.

Williams made the disclosure during her presentation at 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.

According to the minister the savings were accumulated over a nine-year period at 28 facilities. She said the facilities received energy-efficient retrofits and interventions under the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme (EECP).

“So far, under the EECP, facilities from the health, finance, education and security sectors have been retrofitted with solar control film, cool roof solutions and/or energy-efficient air-conditioning systems,” Williams said.

She noted that of the 46 facilities being monitored under the programme, 28 showed a return on investment with a total reduction in consumption of more than 10.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) over the period.

The EECP was established in 2011 to undertake cost-saving measures in the public sector, through the design and implementation of energy efficiency and conservation interventions and equipment.

Approximately US$12 million has been invested in the programme through funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Government of Jamaica.