Gov't extends opening hours for markets

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Markets across the island will now open from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm Monday to Saturday.

This is an extension of the previous restricted hours from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, put in place by the Government as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The additional hour will also apply to vending in public arcades and public transportation centres.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement during a digital press conference yesterday.

He said that markets will remain closed on Sundays as this is usually the period of time that the various municipal authorities do their sanitisation and clean-up.

To date, Jamaica has 702 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 553 recoveries.