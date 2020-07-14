Gov't grants approval for small outdoor events

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government had granted approval for small outdoor events to be held at established, approved venues.

The approval will be from July 21 to July 31 initially, and the events allowed include small outdoor concerts, parties, round robins, launches, religious celebrations and festivals.

“In addition to social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitising rules, these events will be subject to strict protocols,” Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie announced today.

He said no event can be held without a permit.

“Applications to the municipal corporations for permits must have the correct address, approximate size, a recent dated picture of the proposed venue, and proposed layout of the event,” McKenzie said.

“All approved events must end one hour before the start of the nightly curfew. No more than 280 people can gather for an event.”

He said this means a maximum 250 patrons, and no more than 30 additional production personnel including performers and staff can gather.

“There must be visible signs such as tape on floors or other markings to ensure that patrons observe all protocols,” he explained.

The bar area is only to be used for purchasing drinks, and no gathering is allowed, he emphasised.

“No obstruction of public thoroughfares, of vehicular traffic, or of access to private premises is allowed. The provisions of the Noise Abatement Act also apply to these events, and will be enforced,” McKenzie said.

“All facilities that are being conditionally reopened, and all events, are subject to inspections by officials from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the municipal corporations, and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Events, and the use of venues such as sports bars and other places of amusement have been prohibited by order since March.