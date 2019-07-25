Gov't guarding against cyber threats – Chang
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says the Government is committed to putting strategies in place in order to protect the country against cyber threats.
He noted that the development and use of new technologies, e-services and interconnected networks over the last few decades have seen a rise in cyber attacks, as cybercriminals take advantage of these advancements to commit crimes.
“We are cognisant of the associated increase in electronic financial crime. For instance, online banking has served as a tremendous convenience for businesses and individuals alike, but local financial institutions have disclosed considerable losses,” he pointed out.
Chang was delivering the keynote address at the University of the West Indies (UWI)/Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Cyber security Workshop on Wednesday, (July 24) at Up Park Camp, St Andrew.
Citing measures already put in place, he pointed to the development of a National Cyber security Strategy aimed at creating a more secure online space for Jamaicans.
“Within the Cyber security Strategy, there is strategic intent and focus on the key areas of legislation, capability and capacity building, private sector and government partnerships and a programme of cyber security education,” he said.
Chang further pointed to the work of the Cyber Incident Response Team, which is charged with detecting cyber threats and alerting the Government to such incidents.
“The team serves as our first line of defence and provides mitigation strategies should a compromise occur,” he said.
In addition, he noted that the Jamaica Constabulary Force Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC) is dedicated to cybercrime investigations and meeting the increasing digital forensic demands of the police force.
The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency and JDF's Cyber Command Centre were also highlighted by Chang as being critical to protecting the nation's borders, infrastructure, economy, and citizens and visitors from cybercriminals.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy