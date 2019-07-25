Gov't guarding against cyber threats – Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says the Government is committed to putting strategies in place in order to protect the country against cyber threats.

He noted that the development and use of new technologies, e-services and interconnected networks over the last few decades have seen a rise in cyber attacks, as cybercriminals take advantage of these advancements to commit crimes.

“We are cognisant of the associated increase in electronic financial crime. For instance, online banking has served as a tremendous convenience for businesses and individuals alike, but local financial institutions have disclosed considerable losses,” he pointed out.

Chang was delivering the keynote address at the University of the West Indies (UWI)/Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Cyber security Workshop on Wednesday, (July 24) at Up Park Camp, St Andrew.

Citing measures already put in place, he pointed to the development of a National Cyber security Strategy aimed at creating a more secure online space for Jamaicans.

“Within the Cyber security Strategy, there is strategic intent and focus on the key areas of legislation, capability and capacity building, private sector and government partnerships and a programme of cyber security education,” he said.

Chang further pointed to the work of the Cyber Incident Response Team, which is charged with detecting cyber threats and alerting the Government to such incidents.

“The team serves as our first line of defence and provides mitigation strategies should a compromise occur,” he said.

In addition, he noted that the Jamaica Constabulary Force Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC) is dedicated to cybercrime investigations and meeting the increasing digital forensic demands of the police force.

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency and JDF's Cyber Command Centre were also highlighted by Chang as being critical to protecting the nation's borders, infrastructure, economy, and citizens and visitors from cybercriminals.