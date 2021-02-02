Gov't in discussion with five countries for vaccines outside of COVAX — Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says the government has been in discussion with five countries and one additional facility — all of which are at an advanced stage of vaccine development — to explore other options for vaccines outside of the COVAX facility.

Dr Tufton made the announcement during today's sitting of the House of Representatives.

He said the country has made a formal request to the Caricom Secretariat, for some 250,000 doses of the vaccines as determined by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) from the 1.5 million doses allocated to Caricom by the African Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP).

“Our interest is in the AstraZenca vaccine from this facility. India also has COVAXIN vaccines available and it will be making some 500,000 doses available to Caricom. We are awaiting the approval of the WHO (World Health Organization) of the COVAXIN and the notification of the amount that will be allocated from India for Jamaica,” the minister said.

Dr Tufton noted that the government has also indicated an interest in obtaining information on vaccines from China and Cuba, where the development of vaccines in those countries are at phase three of the trial stage.

“We await further information on those vaccines as it relates to their officially assessed level of clinical efficacy and the allocation that could become available to Jamaica,” he said.

The health minister added that the government is also exploring the option of obtaining the AstraZenca vaccines from Mexico and the United Kingdom.