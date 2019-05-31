Gov't investing in technology to protect against cybercrime — PM
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government is investing in new technology to better protect the nation against cybercrime.
He said while focus has been placed on conventional types of crime, Jamaica must devote resources in developing capabilities to safeguard its cyber domain.
“There are non-State actors out there who will see Jamaica as a weak point and start to exploit it [which] could affect the average citizen. Therefore, we have to make those investments as well,” he noted.
Holness was addressing the just-concluded Jamaica Police Federation's 76th Annual Joint Central Conferences, which was held at Moon Palace Jamaica Grande in Ocho Rios, St Ann.
He assured the police officers in attendance that the Government intends to put the legislative framework in place to guide the use of new technology in crime-fighting.
“If it is that we have to acquire new capacity and new capabilities and there are no laws to guide it, rest assured that this Government, in a collaborative way, will ensure that there is a legislative framework to guide and oversee, and provide accountability for the use of any new technology in the cyber domain,” he said.
The two-day conference, which started on May 29, brought together police officers and key national security stakeholders, for discussion on security matters.
