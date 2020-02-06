Gov't looking to bolster security in schools

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda says the Government is looking to provide the requisite resources to bolster security arrangements at schools in order to safeguard students, teachers and other stakeholders.

“I have already initiated the discussions, but I am going to invite the permanent secretary and her senior staff to look into the budget and see to what extent we can make provisions for full-time security and equipment while schools [are] in session and also on weekends,” the minister indicated.

He was addressing students and teachers of Vauxhall High School in Kingston during a visit yesterday to extend condolences and support in the aftermath of the untimely death of grade 11 coordinator Carl Samuels, who was shot and killed by two gunmen on the institution’s campus on January 25.

Samuda, who described the incident as “a grave tragedy”, said issues with security are among the challenges generally affecting the school system, noting that, “we have incidents across the length and breadth of Jamaica” that remain a “genuine concern” for many well-thinking persons.

“This incident serves as a wake-up call to remind us how important it is to get on top of this situation,” he said.

Samuda encouraged Principal Prudence Brown-Pinnock and her staff to seek and provide counselling for students and teachers who have been traumatised by the incident.

“When an incident like this occurs, one has the tendency to focus entirely on the victims. However, in this situation, there are several victims,” he added.

Consequently, the minister said it is incumbent on the teachers to do everything in their power to guide the students.