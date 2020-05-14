Gov't needs to plan for the arrival of cruise ship workers – PNP's Fitz Jackson
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesman on National Security, Fitz Jackson, is calling on the Government to prioritise and plan adequately for the arrival of the 1044 Jamaican cruise ship workers who are due to return to island Sunday, May 17, on board the Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas cruise liner.
Jackson said this is necessary to avoid potential chaos and health risks if the proper protocols are not observed.
In a statement, today, Jackson said he had raised the concern with the prime minister during the sitting of Parliament on Tuesday but did not receive a satisfactory response.
Jackson said now that more details are available, he was demanding that a comprehensive plan to bring these countrymen safely to port and process be prepared ahead of their landing “because their nearly two months being stranded on the seas is already enough of an ordeal to tolerate”.
Jackson said he has learnt that the Government does not have the quarantine capacity for such a large influx and as a result, the return of the Jamaicans is now threatened. He said the government had more than enough time to prepare for the return of these Jamaicans and action is needed now to find the places to ensure that they are not turned back or left to languish further at sea.
He said the Government needs to put in place all the necessary facilities to welcome home these Jamaican workers to appropriate and humane quarantine facilities which should be in place before their arrival.
“It cannot be beyond our Government to prepare for these hard-working Jamaicans who have been at sea earning a livelihood to sustain their families,” he said.
Jackson reiterated that there should be no repeat of the Mariella Discovery 2 debacle when Jamaicans were refused entry to their own country.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy