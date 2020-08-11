Gov't orders lockdown of 34 beaches and rivers

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government has ordered 16 beaches and 18 rivers across the island to be shut down for two weeks starting August 14, as part of COVID-19 control measures.

Local Government minister Desmond McKenzie made the announcement in the House of Representatives today. He said the severe measure has become necessary due to indiscipline among patrons, certain activities which are endangering public safety, and lack of response from the operators of these facilities to Government safety guidelines.

The facilities include five rivers in Kingston and St Andrew, and one beach; one river in St Catherine; two rivers in Clarendon and one beach; three rivers in Manchester and one beach; one beach in St Elizabeth; two beaches in Westmoreland and one river; four beaches in Trelawny; three beaches in St Ann and one river, three beaches in Portland; two rivers in St Mary; and three rivers in St Thomas. Some of the popular spots include Cane River, Noisy River, Spanish Bridge River, Little Dunn's River, Ocho Rios Bay Beach, French Man's Cove, Boston Beach, Reggae Falls, Winnifred Beach, and Alligator Pond Beach.

The minister said the operators of the facilities will be invited to meet with the authorities to discuss the way forward.