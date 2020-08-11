Gov't orders lockdown of 34 beaches and rivers
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government has ordered 16 beaches and 18 rivers across the island to be shut down for two weeks starting August 14, as part of COVID-19 control measures.
Local Government minister Desmond McKenzie made the announcement in the House of Representatives today. He said the severe measure has become necessary due to indiscipline among patrons, certain activities which are endangering public safety, and lack of response from the operators of these facilities to Government safety guidelines.
The facilities include five rivers in Kingston and St Andrew, and one beach; one river in St Catherine; two rivers in Clarendon and one beach; three rivers in Manchester and one beach; one beach in St Elizabeth; two beaches in Westmoreland and one river; four beaches in Trelawny; three beaches in St Ann and one river, three beaches in Portland; two rivers in St Mary; and three rivers in St Thomas. Some of the popular spots include Cane River, Noisy River, Spanish Bridge River, Little Dunn's River, Ocho Rios Bay Beach, French Man's Cove, Boston Beach, Reggae Falls, Winnifred Beach, and Alligator Pond Beach.
The minister said the operators of the facilities will be invited to meet with the authorities to discuss the way forward.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy