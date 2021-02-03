Gov't pensioners get increase effective April
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Cabinet has given approval to a proposal for increased benefits to government pensioners with effect from April 1, 2021.
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, gave details during today's Post Cabinet Press Briefing held at Jamaica House.
“Persons who receive up to $41,667 per month will now receive an additional $2,300 per month. Persons who receive between $41,668 and $54,167 per month will now get an additional $1,800 per month. Pensioners who receive between $54,168 and $83,333 per month will now get an additional $1,450 per month,” the minister outlined.
Williams also noted that pensioners who receive $83,334 and over per month will get an additional $1,450 per month.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy