Gov't prioritising border security to tackle flow of illegal weapons

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says the Government will be focusing on border security and control, to tackle the flow of illegal weapons into the island.

“Jamaica remains a major transhipment point for the narcotics trade. When placed in this context, proper monitoring, multimodal surveillance and increased border security become fundamental issues that must be addressed in our overall crime-fighting architecture,” the minister noted.

He was delivering the main address at the Passport, Immigration & Citizenship Agency (PICA) Border Security Conference, held at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston yesterday.

Chang said the Government is devoted to providing the necessary resources to protect Jamaica's borders.

“The recent purchase of a maritime patrol aircraft and Bell 429 helicopters for use by the JDF indicate our commitment to strengthening the aerial and maritime capabilities of our security forces. The newly established JDF Maritime Air and Cyber Command is tasked to utilise these tools to protect our borders,” he explained.

The minister also noted that along with the provision of well-needed equipment, the Government will continue to invest in the human resources within the ministry.

“I am committed to instilling values of service and enabling the development of specialised skills through proper training of our law-enforcement officers to assist them in improving the security of the borders,” he said.

Dr Chang expressed optimism that the focus on border security will have a positive impact on the Government's crime-fighting efforts.

“When the expertise and skill of law enforcement, in all its modes, and Forces/Agencies are combined with this extended capability on sea and air, I am confident that countries such as ours can intercept and dismantle the criminal gangs that seek to infiltrate our ports and borders,” he said.

– JIS