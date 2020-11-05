Gov't prioritising distribution of tablets – PM

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government is prioritising the distribution of tablets to students in need in order to ensure that they can access online learning.

He said he is aware of the challenges being faced by many families, noting that in some cases several children in a household are sharing one device – usually a mobile phone.

The prime minister was addressing a ceremony for the handover of devices under the Tablets in Schools Programme at the Seaward Primary and Junior High School in Olympic Way, St Andrew yesterday.

The Government, through e-Learning Jamaica (e-LJam), is currently distributing 40,000 tablets to primary-school students who are beneficiaries under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

Holness said that aside from the issuing of tablets, some parents will be assisted with grants to help with the purchase of a device.

He is imploring those parents “who can afford to buy a tablet to make the sacrifice and buy the device for your child”.

During the ceremony, the prime minister, along with education minister,Fayval Williams, handed over 43 tablets to benefit students.