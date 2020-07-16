Gov't providing over 30,000 meals per day for the vulnerable
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica— Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, says that since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Government has been providing more than 30,000 meals per day for poor and vulnerable people in communities islandwide.
The meals are being provided at drop-in centres and other facilities across the country.
McKenzie said more than 2,000 homeless people receive two meals per day at the drop-in centres. He said there are others who are not homeless but visit the facilities to access meals.
“We feed those people also, so when you factor that in we might soon be providing up to 40,000 meals in facilities across the island. This meal programme is a public and private sector partnership, as a number of corporate entities have rendered assistance,” the minister said.
He was speaking at the official opening of the Trelawny Drop-In Centre in Falmouth yesterday.
The Trelawny facility is the fifth to be built under the ministry's Social Protection Programme.
