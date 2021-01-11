Gov't pursuing partnerships to expand bamboo industry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government is looking to forge stakeholder partnerships aimed at maximising the potential of Jamaica's bamboo industry.

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr Norman Dunn, says discussions are underway with several overseas investors with a view to securing their support to expand the sector.

Additionally, he said the Government is looking to partner with a United States-based university to explore the possibility of manufacturing more products from the plant.

The ministry is spearheading these engagements Dr Dunn pointed out during a tour of Superchard and Sons Furnishing Company at the White Marl Complex in St Catherine, on Friday.

The entity uses local bamboo to manufacture furniture, and is advanced in establishing a research and training centre to facilitate the technology's transfer.

The minister said local innovators, like Superchard, could potentially help Jamaica emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that innovators have demonstrated through their engagements that they have the knowledge, among other inputs, to facilitate this.

“We believe that the time is right for persons to invest in Jamaica, and we see a great example here [in Superchard and Sons],” the minister said, while encouraging consumers to purchase more locally manufactured products.

“We import too much, and we can manufacture [many of the imported products] right here [in Jamaica]. We are encouraging you [Superchard], as we are encouraging other manufacturers and innovators in Jamaica, to come forward and produce world class, quality products that we believe can stand the test of time and scrutiny anywhere in the world; this is the right time to invest,” Dr Dunn said.

The state minister added that by virtue of Superchard also utilising local lumber to manufacture high quality products, demonstrates the entity's “tremendous” export potential.