Gov't receives $260 million from Japan to fight COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government has received approximately $260 million from Japan to aid in the country's fight against COVID-19.
Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke signed a bilateral agreement with Japan for the provision of the grant earlier today.
Clarke signed the agreement along with His Excellency Hiromasa Yamazaki, ambassador of Japan to Jamaica.
“The Government had implemented a strong and decisive response to the spread of COVID-19 with a series of targeted public health measures… and had provided $25 billion in fiscal stimulus in the form of tax reductions and economic support designed to cushion the effects of the pandemic,” Clarke said.
The grant from the Japanese government will be used to procure medical equipment including:
• Nine B-1 bedside X-Ray machines
• Nine D-6 X-Ray protection screens
• Nine B-2 portable ultrasound scanners
•18 D-7 X-Ray protection aprons
• Nine B-4 bedside monitors, and
• Six B-6 defibrillators.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, who was present at the signing, said Japan was a genuine and reliable friend of the country.
“Japan continues to demonstrate its commitment to the strengthening of the bilateral relationship and bonds of cooperation with Jamaica through several programmes,” she said.
Ambassador Yamazaki in his response expressed pleasure that the grant will be used to, “effectively complement the ongoing efforts of the Government of Jamaica to improve its health services islandwide and to respond to the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, also expressed her appreciation to the Japanese government, noting that the grant was timely given the gradual lifting of restrictions.
