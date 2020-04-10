Gov't secures 50% of hotel rooms needed for COVID-19 patients

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says Government has so far acquired approximately 50 per cent of the 600 hotel rooms it has requested to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

“We have in each region, I think we probably have about half the amount, and we are still working on the rest,” Tufton told OBSERVER ONLINE yesterday (April 9), during a tour of facilities to house COVID-19 patients at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay.

While the minister did not name the hoteliers who have come forward, it was widely published that among them is Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, the chairman of Sandals Resort International.

Stewart has made a 52-room property, (Carlisle Inn) in the resort city of Montego Bay available to Government to house recovering COVID-19 patients.

Dr Tufton said 21 patients are now quarantined at the Carlisle Inn facility.

At a press conference in Kingston two weeks ago, Dr Tufton expressed disappointment with the level of cooperation from hotel owners for the rooms requested by Government to house the infected patients.

He indicated that the state could trigger relevant legislation to take possession of properties, noting however, that is not the route Government would like to pursue.

President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Omar Robinson, in a quick response, expressed confidence that the hotel rooms being sought by Government, will be realised.

Yesterday, Dr Tufton said “we have time, the plan is gradually being implemented...we are making progress.

As of Thursday April 9, there were 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with four deaths on the island.

