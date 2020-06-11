Gov't secures SLB access in revised 2020/21 Budget

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Students Loan Bureau (SLB) is to waive processing fees for all applications for funding for the 2020/21 academic year.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, says that this, added to recent initiatives implemented by the government, including reduced interest rates, extended moratorium periods and the temporary waiver of application and processing fees, have made it more affordable than ever to access loans through the SLB.

“I am taking the opportunity to remind all prospective applicants that, notwithstanding the challenges posed by COVID-19, the Students' Loan Bureau remains open for business,” he said.

“We want our students to be able to access and to continue their education,” Dr Clarke told the House of Representatives last night.

He was closing a lengthy debate on the revised First Supplementary Estimates for 2020/21, which has released some $17 million to complete payments under the COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) programme and other stimulus activities, which have been introduced by the government since the current COVID-19 crisis.

Balford Henry