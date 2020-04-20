Gov't should disclose number of COVID-19 cases at 2nd BPO company – PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) is calling on the Government to specify how many of the latest 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases are related to the second business process outsourcing (BPO) company which was tested.

Opposition spokesman on health, Dr Morais Guy issued the call after Sunday's statement from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which listed 113 of the island's 196 confirmed cases as under investigation, with 95 of those "associated with a workplace cluster".

The spokesman noted that the ministry's release dated April 18 spoke to 84 confirmed Alorica workers but no mention of workers from the second BPO that has been tested.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness in their release need to be transparent and indicate, in this particular instance, what are the numbers from Alorica and what are the numbers from the other BPO entity which was tested,” Guy said.

He stated that many of the BPO workers and their family members are worried and it is only exacerbated by the absence of specific information.

Guy said the nation has a right to know if the other entity had any positive COVID-19 tests and what measures will be put in place.