Gov't spends $1.5 billion for tablet programmes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz announced that the Government of Jamaica has spent $1.5 billion so far to provide tablets to students and teachers under the Tablets in Schools and Tablet for Teachers programmes.

He was speaking at the Universal Service Fund's PEP grant and PATH scholarship presentation ceremony on November 17, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

“Twenty five thousand teachers have received tablets and over 34,000 tablets have been distributed to over 700 schools islandwide. Additionally, through the USF, $700 million has been earmarked annually for the purchase of devices under the tablets in schools programme executed by e-Learning Jamaica,” Vaz said.

Vaz reiterated the Government's commitment to transform the nation to a digital society.

“It is for this reason that we are working assiduously to roll out full broadband access across the island, so that we can reach every last mile and every citizen. It is going to take some time, but we are committed to making this a reality for the advancement of our people and our country.”

Twenty eight PATH students were recipients of the USF PEP Grant which is valued at $40,000 each, and one student received the PATH ICT Tertiary Scholarship.