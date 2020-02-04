Govt studying merging SOEs with ZOSOs, Chang says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, hinted today that more Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) will be rolled in 2020/21, as an improved strategy to reduce crime and violence in the society.

Dr Chang told the House of Representatives that Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte has been included in a team which will be holding discussions with the Opposition People's National Party on matching ZOSOs with States of Emergency in areas where increased social intervention has become necessary.

Chang was responding to criticisms from the Opposition that the only two ZOSOs which have been implemented are in Denham Town in Kingston and Mount Salem in St James, which they claimed are predominantly Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) strongholds, and have been extended 14 and 15 times, respectively, since they were created.

“The value of these enhance security measures has been proven and they continue to yield positive results that will ensure meaningful change in many of these communities,” Dr Chang said.

He was speaking in the debate in the House of Representatives today which approved the extension of the two Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs), as well as the new State of Emergency (SOE) declared in the Eastern Kingston Police Division (EKPD).

The resolutions which were approved require that the SOE in the EKPD, as well as the ZOSOs in Mt Salem and Denham Town, be extended to April 25 this year. This is the same date the SOEs in St Andrew South Police Division, Clarendon, Hanover, St Catherine, St James, Westmoreland and St Andrew South police divisions, which were approved last week Tuesday by the House, are scheduled to expire.

The decision to extend the constitutionality of all the SOEs and ZOSOs to the same date, April 25, have raised suspicions that the government intends to make a major announcement on the future relationship of the emergency measures effective on that date.

Dr Change said that the Kingston Eastern emergency, which was declared on January 26, is “already yielding positive results which will ensure meaningful changes” in many of the crime affected communities.

He said that since the enhanced measures took effect on January26 in the police division there has been no report of murder. However, he admitted that the division, which extends to Bull Bay in St Andrew, has “serious security concerns”, as several gangs are engaged in inter and intra gang rivalry and other criminal activities.

Balford Henry