Cabinet approves establishment of national commission on violence prevention

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cabinet has approved the establishment of the national commission on violence prevention which is to be appointed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness for a period of three years.

Information minister Karl Samuda made the announcement this morning at a post Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.



Holness informed Parliament in July that the commission had been empanelled and had started its work.



The commission is tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of existing public and private violence prevention programmes, studies, and strategies of the Government.



It will make a 10-year action plan for violence prevention, identify gaps in the prevention and intervention services, and make recommendations with respect to violence prevention and intervention programmes.

- Alphea Saunders