Gov't to assist PATH parents with cash to prepare meals

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Parents of students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), are set to receive monthly cash payments to prepare breakfast and lunch for their children while schools remain closed.

Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda made the announcement recently.

The Government first ordered public schools closed on March 13 for a period of 14 days as part of measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The closure has since been extended until after the Easter holidays.

Since the shut-down meals have been delivered to schools and at specific drop off points for distribution to PATH students.

The decision to make parents prepare the meals follows calls by the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) and the Opposition for the distribution to be discontinued and an alternative be found.

“Well, we have heard them and we have decided that because of the journey that they had to take and the cost, that we would add the sum of money for the lunches and the breakfast on the PATH programme and pay that monthly,” Samuda said.