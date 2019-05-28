Gov't to assist farmers in parishes with reduced rainfall

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Audley Shaw, says the Government is committed to providing assistance to farmers in the parishes most affected by a reduction in rainfall.

The parishes are St Thomas, St Mary, Portland, St Elizabeth, Manchester, Clarendon and Kingston and St Andrew.

In remarks delivered on his behalf by Chief Technical Director in the ministry, Courtney Cole, at the 23rd staging of Agrofest, the minister assured that a data collection process is being undertaken by field officers at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA).

This is to enable the proper provision of assistance to the impacted farmers in short order.

Agrofest was hosted by the Kingston and St Andrew Association of Branch Societies of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) at the ministry's playfield, at Hope Gardens on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Shaw further assured farmers that the ministry continues to take steps to alleviate the impact of climate change on the agriculture sector.

“Among the strategies that we have been encouraging farmers to employ are more efficient use of water and developing and applying more climate-smart land husbandry technology. This is important as we strive towards building our nation's resilience and capacity to protect livelihoods and food security,” he said.

The minister commended the 9, 590 farmers in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew for their contribution to the agriculture sector, noting that they continue to work tirelessly to provide a consistent supply of pineapples, scallion, broccoli, celery, cauliflower and ginger.

“The agricultural sector is very critical to the country's drive for sustainable growth and development. It remains an important contributor to the country's gross domestic product contributing over six per cent,” Shaw noted.