Gov't to build to St Thomas nursery in honour of Miss World

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The government is expected to build a nursery at the Women’s Centre in Morant Bay, St Thomas, which will be named in honour of Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh.

Singh, who won the Miss World crown last Saturday, has made it known that her passion is to help young women, in particular, young mothers.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange on Wednesday described Singh as a talented young woman who is also focused on helping adolescent mothers.

“We have witnessed first-hand her beautiful spirit and her capacity for care through the work that she has been doing with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and at the Women's Centre location in her home parish of St Thomas. She has been helping to improve the facilities and raising funds to ensure that the adolescent mothers are given the tools to become great parents and to continue their education,” she said.

Singh is currently in St Thomas as part of four days of activity planned for the new Miss World.