Gov't to employ “substantial number” of junior doctors

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says the Government plans to employ “a substantial number” of junior doctors who are currently facing challenges in securing jobs in the public health system.

The Jamaica Medical Doctors Association (JMDA) reported that just over 100 junior doctors have been unable to secure employment in the public system.

Speaking during the weekly virtual COVID Conversations press briefing yesterday, Dr Tufton said that following a meeting with the JMDA, the ministry committed to having discussions with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to see if additional positions could be made available where there is a need.

“I am happy to report that having had those discussions over the past day or two, the Ministry of Finance has said that we can find a way, and we are working to find a way, and there's a meeting [today] to try and concretise the opening of more spaces,” the minister said.

“I'm not going to promise 100 plus, but certainly, substantial enough to fill some of the gaps that exist and, of course, to put some of your members to work in badly needed areas,” he added.

Dr Tufton said that the ministry is committed to finding a long-term solution to the challenges being faced by the junior doctors.