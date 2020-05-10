Gov't to hire 1, 000 additional health workers

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says health facilities across the island will receive a boost, with up to 1,000 health aids and other professionals to be recruited.

Tufton, made the announcement while speaking with medical personnel at the Annotto Bay Hospital in St Mary, yesterday.

The objective, the health minister said, was to ensure that the health sector is adequately staffed to deal with COVID-19 and other areas of public health.

“We are putting in a new plan for dealing with COVID-19, over the next 12 months, which is going to see us recruiting additional personnel to expand capacity, so that we can focus on COVID, while we can do the other things that we are expected to do,” he said.

The Health Minister was at the Annotto Bay Hospital to view work on the new isolation ward and engage with staff at the institution.

He also met with community members, who are under 14-day quarantine, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the parish.

Tufton also met with members of the security forces, who are manning checkpoints.

The communities of Annotto Bay, Dover and Enfield were placed under quarantine with effective Thursday, May 7 from 6:00 am until Thursday, May 21 at 6:00 am. The parish health department is conducting contact tracing in the areas.

Up to Saturday, 13 people in the three communities had tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the eight new positive cases of the virus in the island over the last 24 hours are of a 25-year old female and a 57-year old male from the communities under quarantine, and they have been placed in isolation.

Jamaica now has 498 cases of COVID-19, with 16 additional recoveries, bringing this total to 78.