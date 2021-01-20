Gov't to implement public investment management information system
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government is moving to improve the monitoring of projects though the implementation of a web-enabled Public Investment Management Information System.
Cabinet has given approval for the award of a US$997,608.69 contract to Cambridge Resources International Incorporated for the design, supply and installation of the system.
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during today's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.
She said the system will serve as a repository of information on all public investment projects across central government, public bodies and public/private partnerships at the various stages of the project cycle inclusive of concept, feasibility, approval, implementation, monitoring and evaluation.
This will allow for tracking of status and performance information on all projects as they move through the project cycle.
The Public Investment Management System aims to streamline the preparation, appraisal, approval and management of all Government projects in Jamaica, regardless of the source of funding, the type of procurement or implementation method used.
It will enhance the efficiency of the projects, which are implemented by the Government of Jamaica, and improve the quality of social and economic infrastructure in the country.
