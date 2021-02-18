Gov't to introduce digital birth certificate solution
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government has promised to introduce a digital birth certificate solution in the new fiscal year, which begins on April 1.
Governor General Sir Patrick Allen made the announcement a short while ago as he delivered the Throne Speech during the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament.
While not giving details on the digital birth certificate solution, Sir Patrick said the process is 90 per cent complete and will be launched in the new fiscal year.
According to Sir Patrick, the new birth certificate solution will be part of the modernisation of the Registrar General's Department (RGD), which is being transformed into the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy