Gov't to launch design competition for low-income housing market

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government will be launching a design competition, where building professionals will be invited to come up with affordable housing solutions to meet the needs of the low-income market.

“We are going to be calling on our engineers and our architects to come up with engineering designs, architectural designs and material selections that would see a lower cost but high-quality solution that we can use and replicate right across Jamaica,” he said.

Holness said that when the various input costs are factored into the construction process, it becomes unaffordable for many people, but argued that “you can get these costs down by improving the technology”.

He said further details of the design competitive will be announced in a week.

“There are many creative engineers, architects, and builders who would want to participate in such a competition. We have the talents and the skills to be able to deliver these kinds of housing solutions at the highest quality and at the best price possible,” he added.

Holness was speaking at a handover ceremony in Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine yesterday for two more units under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme.

The houses, a three-bedroom and a two-bedroom, are part of the social housing initiative to provide shelter for the indigent.

It will benefit people who do not have an income and would not have a chance to purchase a house on the open market.