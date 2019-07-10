Gov't to make changes in structure of farm road programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, JC Hutchinson, has announced that the structure of the Farm Road Programme has been changed.

“Members of Parliament (MPs), councillors and farmers' organisations who would like a road to be rehabilitated should make their request to their Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Parish Manager in writing,” he said, as he made his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate, in the House of Representatives, yesterday.

“The extension officer for that area will then go and do a preliminary assessment of the roads to ascertain the level of agricultural production in the area,” he added.

Hutchinson said this information will be then sent to the local RADA parish advisory board, which will then determine which roads can be done based on the funding allocated to the parish.

“This recommendation is then sent to the RADA National Board for approval,” he noted.

Hutchinson pointed out that there have been instances where roads were submitted that are not farm roads, and this has slowed down the process of implementation.

“With this current structure, there is transparency and accountability for the project. We are also in the process of establishing a memorandum of understanding with the Municipal Corporations to oversee the roadwork done in their respective parishes,” Hutchinson said.