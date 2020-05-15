Gov't to present options that will allow media to cover arrival of Jamaicans — Press Association of Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) says is now awaiting communication from Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Matthew Samuda, outlining the options that the Government believes will allow the media to do their work while at the same time, protecting those returning home during the COVID-19 period.
This follows a meeting with members of the PAJ, the body itself and Samuda in New Kingston this morning. The PAJ team was headed by president George Davis.
Samuda gave a commitment that the Government will be putting arrangements in place to avoid a repeat of the Wednesday situation where journalists were barred from covering the arrival of more than 200 Jamaicans at the NMIA.
The association said the understanding coming out of the meeting is that members of the media should soon be able to cover the arrival of these individuals at the airport without running afoul of airport security rules and guidelines imposed by the health ministry.
Samuda apologized for the lack of communication and the failure to follow the established protocol regarding media coverage.
Meanwhile, the PAJ emphasised the need for arrangements to be in place to allow for the media to be accommodated.
The minister and the PAJ agreed that a balance must be struck between reporting in the public interest and ensuring that an individual's right to privacy is preserved, especially where they are subject to a medical evaluation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy