Gov't to provide 70,000 affordable houses
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government is to provide 70,000 affordable houses for Jamaicans during the course of its new term.
This was disclosed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness at his swearing-in ceremony at King's House yesterday.
“We will ensure that more Jamaicans have access to land, housing and shelter,” Holness said.
He said 30 per cent of the homes to be provided will be reserved for the nation's policemen and policewomen, nurses, teachers and civil servants.
“I particularly like that 10,000 [homes] will be allocated for young people between the ages of 18 and 35, and we will provide them with 100 per cent financing when they seek to purchase these homes,” he said.
The prime minister further noted that each year, the National Housing Trust (NHT) will invest a minimum of $1 billion in social housing, to include construction and repairs for those who are not able to purchase a home.
In addition, Holness said the new administration also plans to issue more than 30,000 land titles to Jamaicans who have legitimate claims to land that they have occupied and cultivated for generations.
Turning to the matter of water shortage, Holness said he is determined to solve this problem, noting that the Government has developed a plan to bring approximately 100 million gallons of water per day into the system, involving pumped hydro storage and desalination to cover Clarendon, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine (particularly the hilly sections), and parts of St Thomas.
“This will solve, once and for all, our water shortage problem in our utility areas on the southern side of the island and increase the resilience of our country,” he said
