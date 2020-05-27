Gov't to provide transportation for infirmary workers
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie says the Government will provide transportation for people employed at infirmaries and homes for the aged as part of continued measures to minimise transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Mckenzie, who was speaking at a virtual press conference yesterday, said this is one of the initiatives being put in place to increase security at infirmaries.
“We are going to provide transportation for each infirmary worker to take them from home to work, and back. So we are going to be reducing the contact that these workers have with the general public to protect the population,” he said.
This statement came after it was confirmed that an employee at a St Ann infirmary had contracted the virus.
The minister noted that other infection control protocols such as restricted access and restrictions on the acceptance of new residents remained in effect at infirmaries and golden age home islandwide.
He added that stringent sanitisation activities continue to be conducted at these facilities.
“A sanitisation programme was undertaken a couple weeks ago and another round has been conducted. The infirmaries have been provided with 150 temporary staff to support their operations, and that programme is still in place,” he said.
McKenzie said that isolation units have been established at all infirmaries and staff members are provided with adequate personal protective equipment.
“All our infirmaries have isolation units up and running. That was done over the last couple of weeks. The question has been raised about personal protective gears within infirmaries. All infirmaries have adequate personal protective equipment for workers, and workers have been using those gears accordingly,” he said.
At present, there are 13 infirmaries and three State-operated golden age homes accommodating more than 3,500 senior citizens. Of these persons, 98 per cent are estimated to be in the risk category for COVID-19.
