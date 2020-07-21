Govt to seek SOE extension
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government will seek an extension of the States of Public Emergency (SOEs) across the island, which are all due to end on July 25.
Press Secretary Naomi Francis made the disclosure on Twitter a short while ago.
According to Francis, the Prime Minister said the SOEs are useful and effective and he believes they should be extended.
Holness also said that the commitment to end the SOEs before elections still stands.
SOEs are in effect in seven parishes - St James, Hanover, Westmoreland, St Catherine, Clarendon, Kingston, and St Andrew. The most recent were effected in the Kingston Western and Kingston Central police divisions, having been declared by the Prime Minister on June 14 in response to increased criminal activities in both divisions.
They were initially instituted for 14 days and were scheduled to be terminated on June 29. However, the senate approved an extension to July 25.
